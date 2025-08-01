- Oculis Holding (NASDAQ:OCS) has amended its loan facility with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock.
- The upsized structure will provide CHF 75.0 million in borrowing capacity, which may be increased to up to CHF 100.0 million.
- The loan comprises three tranches of CHF 25.0 million each, as well as an additional loan of up to CHF 25.0 million, which may be made available on mutually agreed terms.
- No amounts were drawn at signing.
