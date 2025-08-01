- Linde press release (NASDAQ:LIN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.09 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $8.5B (+3% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $16.30 - $16.50 vs. $16.42 consensus representing 5% to 6%, or 4% to 5% ex. FX, growth year-over-year
