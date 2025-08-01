Linde Non-GAAP EPS of $4.09 beats by $0.05, revenue of $8.5B beats by $120M

Aug. 01, 2025 5:59 AM ETLinde plc (LIN) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Linde press release (NASDAQ:LIN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.09 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $8.5B (+3% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
  • Full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $16.30 - $16.50 vs. $16.42 consensus representing 5% to 6%, or 4% to 5% ex. FX, growth year-over-year

