- Johnson Outdoors press release (NASDAQ:JOUT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.51.
- Revenue of $180.7M (+4.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.08M.
YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTSFiscal 2025 year-to-date net sales were $456.7 million, a 6.2 percent decrease over last year’s first fiscal nine-month period. Total Company
Johnson Outdoors GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.51, revenue of $180.7M beats by $4.08M
