Newell Brands misses top-line estimates; initiates Q3 and updates FY25 outlook

Aug. 01, 2025 6:03 AM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Newell Brands press release (NASDAQ:NWL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 in-line.
  • Revenue of $1.9B (-5.0% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
  • Normalized gross margin increased to 35.6% compared with 34.8% in the prior year period.
  • Normalized operating margin increased to 10.7% compared with

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About NWL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NWL--
Newell Brands Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News