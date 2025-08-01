- Newell Brands press release (NASDAQ:NWL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 in-line.
- Revenue of $1.9B (-5.0% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
- Normalized gross margin increased to 35.6% compared with 34.8% in the prior year period.
- Normalized operating margin increased to 10.7% compared with
Newell Brands misses top-line estimates; initiates Q3 and updates FY25 outlook
