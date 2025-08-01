Exxon Mobil Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beats by $0.09, revenue of $81.51B beats by $1.2B

Aug. 01, 2025 6:31 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Exxon Mobil press release (NYSE:XOM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $81.51B (-12.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.2B.
  • Cash capital expenditures were $6.3 billion in the second quarter, bringing year-to-date spending to $12.3 billion. This includes $12.2 billion of additions to property, plant

