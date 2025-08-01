- Colgate-Palmolive press release (NYSE:CL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $5.11B (+1.0% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Net sales increased 1.0%; Organic sales* increased 1.8%, including a 0.6% negative impact from lower private label pet sales
-
Based
Colgate-Palmolive Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.03, revenue of $5.11B beats by $80M
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About CL Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|CL
|-
|-
|Colgate-Palmolive Company