Fulgent Genetics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.25, revenue of $81.8M beats by $5.59M

Aug. 01, 2025 7:01 AM ETFulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Fulgent Genetics press release (NASDAQ:FLGT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $81.8M (+16% Y/Y) beats by $5.59M.

  • For the full year 2025, Fulgent now expects:

    • Core Revenue of approximately $320.0 million vs. $310.68M consensus
    • GAAP loss of approximately ($2.10) per share
    • Non-GAAP loss of approximately ($0.35) per share
    • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments in marketable securities of approximately $770.0 million as of December 31, 2025

