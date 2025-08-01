- Fulgent Genetics press release (NASDAQ:FLGT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $81.8M (+16% Y/Y) beats by $5.59M.
For the full year 2025, Fulgent now expects:
- Core Revenue of approximately $320.0 million vs. $310.68M consensus
- GAAP loss of approximately ($2.10) per share
- Non-GAAP loss of approximately ($0.35) per share
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments in marketable securities of approximately $770.0 million as of December 31, 2025
