T. Rowe Price Non-GAAP EPS of $2.24 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.72B misses by $30M

Aug. 01, 2025 7:14 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • T. Rowe Price press release (NASDAQ:TROW): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.24 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $1.72B (-0.6% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
  • Quarter-end assets under management (AUM) of $1.68 trillion
  • Net client outflows of $14.9 billion.
  • Returned $395 million to stockholders

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About TROW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TROW--
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News