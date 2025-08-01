T. Rowe Price Non-GAAP EPS of $2.24 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.72B misses by $30M

- T. Rowe Price press release (NASDAQ:TROW): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.24 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.72B (-0.6% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Quarter-end assets under management (AUM) of $1.68 trillion
- Net client outflows of $14.9 billion.
- Returned $395 million to stockholders
