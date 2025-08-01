Piper Sandler to acquire G Squared Capital Partners

Aug. 01, 2025 7:40 AM ETPiper Sandler Companies (PIPR) StockBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) has agreed to acquire G Squared Capital Partners, a Washington, D.C. area-based boutique investment bank specializing in government services and defense technology.
  • The acquisition enhances the Piper Sandler technology investment banking team with dedicated coverage of the

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About PIPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PIPR--
Piper Sandler Companies

Trending Analysis

Trending News