- Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) has agreed to acquire G Squared Capital Partners, a Washington, D.C. area-based boutique investment bank specializing in government services and defense technology.
- The acquisition enhances the Piper Sandler technology investment banking team with dedicated coverage of the
Piper Sandler to acquire G Squared Capital Partners
