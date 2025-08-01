Cboe Global Markets beats top-line and bottom-line estimates; updates FY25 outlook

Aug. 01, 2025 7:33 AM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cboe Global Markets press release (BATS:CBOE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.46 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $587.3M (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $12.45M.
  • Increases 2025 Organic Total Net Revenue Growth Target2 to high single digits, from mid to high single digits; Reaffirms

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About CBOE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CBOE--
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News