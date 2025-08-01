- Cboe Global Markets press release (BATS:CBOE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.46 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $587.3M (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $12.45M.
- Increases 2025 Organic Total Net Revenue Growth Target2 to high single digits, from mid to high single digits; Reaffirms
Cboe Global Markets beats top-line and bottom-line estimates; updates FY25 outlook
