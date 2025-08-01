Dividend Stocks NewsTELUS declares CAD 0.4163 dividendAug. 01, 2025 7:41 AM ETTELUS Corporation (TU) Stock, T:CA StockBy: Urvi Shah, SA News EditorPlay(<1min) TELUS (NYSE:TU) declares CAD 0.4163/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Oct. 1; for shareholders of record Sept. 10; ex-div Sept. 10. See TU Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth. More on TELUS Corporation TELUS: Growth In Agri And Health Business Units Are Starting To Matter TELUS: 7.62% Yield, But With Bigger Risks TELUS Corporation 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation TELUS will invest $2 billion for broadband services in Ontario and Quebec TELUS prices $1.5B junior subordinated notes Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Related StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgTUTU--T:CAT:CA--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News