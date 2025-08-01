- Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST) declares $1.86/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 3.98%
- Payable Aug. 29; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 15.
- See NXST Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
