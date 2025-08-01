- Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) declares $0.45/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 6.39%
- Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Sept. 29; ex-div Sept. 29.
