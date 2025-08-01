IES Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $3.95, revenue of $890M

- IES Holdings press release (NASDAQ:IESC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.95.
- Revenue of $890M (+15.9% Y/Y).
- Remaining performance obligations, a GAAP measure of future revenue to be recognized from current contracts with customers, of approximately $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2025.
- Backlog (a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined below) of approximately $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2025.
