IES Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $3.95, revenue of $890M

Aug. 01, 2025 7:47 AM ETIES Holdings, Inc. (IESC) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • IES Holdings press release (NASDAQ:IESC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.95.
  • Revenue of $890M (+15.9% Y/Y).
  • Remaining performance obligations, a GAAP measure of future revenue to be recognized from current contracts with customers, of approximately $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2025.
  • Backlog (a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined below) of approximately $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2025.

