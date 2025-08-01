- Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) declares $0.18/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 2.92%
- Payable Aug. 21; for shareholders of record Aug. 14; ex-div Aug. 14.
- See BHLB Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
