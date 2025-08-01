Dividend Roundup: Wells Fargo, IBM, Visa, Occidental Petroleum, and more

Dividend Stocks NewsDividend Roundup: Wells Fargo, IBM, Visa, Occidental Petroleum, and moreAug. 01, 2025 8:26 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock, V Stock, IBM Stock, OXY Stock, DVY, VIG, SDY, SCHD, HDV, DGRO, NOBL, DGRW, VIGI, RDVY, SDVYLVS, C, AA, CTAS, MET, CLX, VYM, KHCBy: Jason Capul, SA News EditorPlay(3min)Richard DruryThis week's dividend activity included increased payouts from Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Clorox (CLX) as well as declarations from companies such as Visa (NYSE:V) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Additionally, looking towards next week, industry players such as IBM (NYSE:Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Related StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgWFC--Wells Fargo & CompanyV--Visa Inc.IBM--International Business Machines CorporationOXY--Occidental Petroleum CorporationDVY--iShares Select Dividend ETFCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News