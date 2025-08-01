Canada Goose breaks losing streak with Wells Fargo upgrade

Aug. 01, 2025 8:44 AM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) StockBy: Amy Thielen, SA News Editor
Man with Canada Goose black jacket in New York

helen89

After retreating for six consecutive days off a 2-year-high, shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) are set to open in the green thanks to an upgrade at Wells Fargo.

Analyst Ike Boruchow moved to the bullish camp with an Overweight rating

