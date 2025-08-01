- enVVeno Medical press release (NASDAQ:NVNO): Q2 The Company reported net losses of $6.7 million and $5.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, representing an increase in net loss of $1.7 million, or 35%.
- Cash burn for the quarter was $3.8 million, consistent with the Company's projected cash burn rate of approximately $4-5 million per quarter.
enVVeno Medical reports Q2 results
