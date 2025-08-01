Performant Healthcare announces preliminary Q2 results

Aug. 01, 2025 8:48 AM ETPerformant Healthcare, Inc. (PHLT) StockBy: Akanksha Khushi, SA News Editor
  • Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT) announced on Friday preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2025.
  • The company anticipates reporting second quarter revenues of approximately $37.8M, net income of approximately $2.1M, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6.2M.
  • In a separate press

