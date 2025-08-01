At least four Wall Street analysts have hiked their price target on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) after the online gaming platform on Thursday provided a strong bookings forecast and saw robust growth for key operating metrics in the second quarter.
Bank of
At least four Wall Street analysts have hiked their price target on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) after the online gaming platform on Thursday provided a strong bookings forecast and saw robust growth for key operating metrics in the second quarter.
Bank of
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|RBLX
|-
|-
|Roblox Corporation