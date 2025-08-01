Genius Sports deepens its bench in Europe with a new betting data contract

Aug. 01, 2025 9:59 AM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI) StockBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Dramatic soccer stadium

Aksonov/E+ via Getty Images

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) announced on Friday that it secured the exclusive official betting data rights for a select group of competitions within the European Leagues Association. As part of this multi-year partnership, Genius Sports (NYSE:

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About GENI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GENI--
Genius Sports Limited

Trending Analysis

Trending News