- Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) declares $0.373/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 5.42%
- Payable Sept. 30; for shareholders of record Aug. 29; ex-div Aug. 29.
- The company has now announced a dividend of $0.373 for three consecutive quarters.
More on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units
