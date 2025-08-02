Notable analyst calls this week: Nike, Microsoft and Sarepta among top picks

HealthcareTechConsumerNotable analyst calls this week: Nike, Microsoft and Sarepta among top picksAug. 02, 2025 9:35 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE) Stock, UNH Stock, UPS Stock, NVO Stock, AMT Stock, MSFT Stock, TTWO Stock, PANW Stock, SRPT Stock, NTES Stock, BILI StockCYBRBy: Tiyashi Datta, SA News EditorPlay(7min)Mikko LemolaThe S&P500 (SP500) closed in the red on Friday after the week saw President Donald Trump's tariff rollout and earnings reports from megacaps including Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon. For the week, Nasdaq (COMP:IND) declined marginally, while Dow (Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Related StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgNKE--NIKE, Inc.UNH--UnitedHealth Group IncorporatedUPS--United Parcel Service, Inc.NVO--Novo Nordisk A/SAMT--American Tower CorporationCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News