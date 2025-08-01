- Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) (NYSE:CRD.B) declared $0.075/share quarterly dividend, 7.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.070.
- Payable Aug. 29; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 15.
See CRD.A Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
