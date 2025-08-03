New Mountain Finance Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Aug. 03, 2025 5:35 PM ETNew Mountain Finance (NMFC)By: Harsh Shukla, SA News Editor
  • New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.57M.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.

