The most recent quarterly results from Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) did little to move the needle to justify the current valuation, leading Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove to downgrade the stock to Sell from Neutral.
“After the stock more than
The most recent quarterly results from Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) did little to move the needle to justify the current valuation, leading Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove to downgrade the stock to Sell from Neutral.
“After the stock more than
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|CAR
|-
|-
|Avis Budget Group, Inc.