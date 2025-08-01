- Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.4M (-42.1% Y/Y).
- Semler Scientific GAAP EPS of -$6.74, revenue of $8.8M