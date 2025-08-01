Newell Brands cuts FY25 outlook to incorporate tariff hit

Aug. 01, 2025 1:22 PM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL) StockBy: Amy Thielen, SA News Editor
Sharpie Colours

AnthonyRosenberg/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

To compensate for tariff headwinds of as much as $155M, the parent company of Sharpie pens and Coleman coolers lowered its profit outlook for FY25, driving shares lower for a fifth straight day.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) now expects to

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About NWL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NWL--
Newell Brands Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News