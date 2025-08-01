Arbor Realty Trust outlines pathway to $4B agency origination with new securitization platform and heightened REO guidance amid competitive market

Aug. 01, 2025 1:39 PM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) Stock, ABR.PR.D Stock, ABR.PR.E Stock, ABR.PR.F StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q2 2025

Management View

  • Ivan Paul Kaufman, President and CEO, reported a highly active first half of the year with significant improvements in the company’s balance sheet and progress in addressing delinquencies and REO assets

Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABR--
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
ABR.PR.D--
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. 6.375% SERIES D CUMULATIVE RED PFD STK
ABR.PR.E--
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. 6.25% CUM PFD E
ABR.PR.F--
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. 6.25 FX FT PFD F
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News