- Chemed (NYSE:CHE) declared $0.60/share quarterly dividend, 20% increase from prior dividend of $0.50.
- Forward yield 0.58%
- Payable Aug. 29; for shareholders of record Aug. 11; ex-div Aug. 11.
- See CHE Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
- Additionally, the Board of Directors has formally authorized an additional $300 million for stock repurchase under Chemed’s existing share repurchase program.
