A Florida jury has found Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) partly responsible for a fatal 2019 crash, claiming flaws in the company’s autopilot feature were to blame for the accident.
This was the first federal lawsuit involving an accident tied to autopilot to
A Florida jury has found Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) partly responsible for a fatal 2019 crash, claiming flaws in the company’s autopilot feature were to blame for the accident.
This was the first federal lawsuit involving an accident tied to autopilot to
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|TSLA
|-
|-
|Tesla, Inc.