Dominion Energy reaffirms $3.28–$3.52 EPS guidance for 2025 as CVOW project advances and regulatory milestones near

Aug. 01, 2025 3:11 PM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights1 Comment

Earnings Call Insights: Dominion Energy (D) Q2 2025

Management View

  • Steven D. Ridge, Executive Vice President and CFO, stated that the company "had another strong quarter of execution across each of these priorities," highlighting consistent achievement of financial commitments, progress on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, and
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

About D Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
D--
Dominion Energy, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News