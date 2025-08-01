Interactive Brokers Group's (NASDAQ:IBKR) daily average revenue trades (DARTs) edged up 1% M/M and 27% Y/Y to 3.498M in July, it said on Friday.
Ending client equity of $685.8B gained 3% from the prior month and 35% from a year earlier.
