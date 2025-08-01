Interactive Brokers records 1% M/M rise in July DARTs

Aug. 01, 2025 3:29 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) StockBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
Number crunching just got smarter

Hiraman/E+ via Getty Images

Interactive Brokers Group's (NASDAQ:IBKR) daily average revenue trades (DARTs) edged up 1% M/M and 27% Y/Y to 3.498M in July, it said on Friday.

Ending client equity of $685.8B gained 3% from the prior month and 35% from a year earlier.

