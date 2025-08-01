IMI plc reports 1H results

Aug. 01, 2025 4:24 PM ETIMI plc (IMIAF) StockBy: Akanksha Khushi, SA News Editor
  • IMI plc press release (OTCPK:IMIAF): 1H Revenue of £1,091m vs £1,098m. 
  • Operating profit of £198m. 
  • Profit before tax of £190m. 
  • Basic EPS of 56.1p. 

  •  Full year guidance reconfirmed

    o  Strong momentum heading into the second half

    o  On track to deliver our fourth consecutive year of mid-single digit organic revenue growth

    o  Full year adjusted basic EPS is expected to be between 129p - 136p

