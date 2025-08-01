- IMI plc press release (OTCPK:IMIAF): 1H Revenue of £1,091m vs £1,098m.
- Operating profit of £198m.
- Profit before tax of £190m.
- Basic EPS of 56.1p.
-
Full year guidance reconfirmed
o Strong momentum heading into the second half
o On track to deliver our fourth consecutive year of mid-single digit organic revenue growth
o Full year adjusted basic EPS is expected to be between 129p - 136p
IMI plc reports 1H results
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About IMIAF Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|IMIAF
|-
|-
|IMI plc