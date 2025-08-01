Smart Share Global enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction

Aug. 01, 2025 4:34 PM ETSmart Share Global Limited (EM) StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News Editor
  • Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Mobile Charging Group, Mobile Charging Investment and Mobile Charging Merger in a transaction implying an equity value of the company of about $327 million in which

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About EM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EM--
Smart Share Global Limited

Trending Analysis

Trending News