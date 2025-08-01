Sunrise Realty Trust registers $500M mixed shelf offering

Aug. 01, 2025 4:41 PM ETSunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (SUNS) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) may offer up to $500M in securities over time.
  • Possible offerings include common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants, rights, and units.
  • Source: SEC filing

