Opendoor regains compliance with Nasdaq requirements and cancels special meeting of stockholders

Aug. 01, 2025 5:11 PM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) StockBy: Akanksha Khushi, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) said on Friday that it has received written notice from Nasdaq that the company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.
  • Opendoor’s common stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

