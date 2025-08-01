- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) said on Friday that it has received written notice from Nasdaq that the company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.
- Opendoor’s common stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
Opendoor regains compliance with Nasdaq requirements and cancels special meeting of stockholders
