Kodiak Gas Services set to join S&P Smallcap 600

Aug. 01, 2025 5:59 PM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) Stock, KGS StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News Editor
  • Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) will replace NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) (NVEE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 06, the company said on Friday.
  • Source: Press Release

