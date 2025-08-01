EnergyKodiak Gas Services set to join S&P Smallcap 600Aug. 01, 2025 5:59 PM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) Stock, KGS StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News EditorPlay(<1min) Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) will replace NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) (NVEE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 06, the company said on Friday. Source: Press Release More on NV5 Global, Kodiak Gas Services Kodiak Gas Services: Strong Margins, But Risks Continue From Largest Shareholder Acuren Corporation And NV5 Global Tie The Knot NV5 awarded $5 million in high-voltage data center substation design services NV5 Global awarded $250M NOAA contract to advance shoreline mapping Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Related StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgNVEENVEE--KGSKGS--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News