Cooper-Standard targets 6% sealing and 8% fluid business revenue growth annually through 2030 as operational gains drive margin expansion

Aug. 01, 2025 6:58 PM ETCooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Q2 2025

Management View

  • CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards reported that the company achieved record operational performance, with "100% of our total 317 customer scorecards for quality and service being green." He attributed this to the successful deployment of
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About CPS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CPS--
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News