Chevron targets $12.5B free cash flow in 2026 with Hess integration and cost reductions

Aug. 01, 2025 7:57 PM ETChevron Corporation (CHEV:CA) Stock, CVX StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Chevron Corporation (CVX) Q2 2025

Management View

  • Michael K. Wirth, Chairman & CEO, highlighted that "Production was a quarterly record for the company, both in the U.S. and worldwide. In the Permian, production averaged more than 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, a target we introduced
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVX
--
CHEV:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News