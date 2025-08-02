Key deals this week: Chart Industries, Northwind Midstream, AbbVie, Palo Alto Networks and more
Aug. 02, 2025 3:15 PM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock, SAP Stock, BKR Stock, PWR Stock, MUX Stock, ABBV Stock, PANW Stock, MPLX Stock, CYBR Stock, GTLS Stock, VRSK Stock, PIPR Stock, MTAGF Stock, MTTRY Stock, STRRF StockBy: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor
Here's a list of key deals reported across sectors this week:
- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) said Tuesday it agreed to acquire Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) for $210/share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $13.6B, confirming earlier speculation.
- McEwen (NYSE:MUX) said Monday it