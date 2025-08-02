Brazil's bankrupt Azul gets $650M equity capital raise commitment

Aug. 02, 2025 2:54 PM ETAzul S.A. (AZULQ) StockBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
Airbus A320 Azul Airlines prepare to departure from Rio de Janeiro, 22 May, 2022, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

miglagoa

Bankrupt Brazilian airline Azul (OTC:AZULQ) on Friday said it had entered into a backstop commitment agreement with certain parties under which it had secured an equity capital raise of up to $650M in the future.

Azul (OTC:AZULQ) filed for

