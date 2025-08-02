Joby Aviation reportedly exploring acquisition of Blade Air Mobility

Aug. 02, 2025 3:45 PM ETJoby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Stock, BLDE StockBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
Wooden blocks with text M and A on light blue paper, business concept. MA - short for mergers and acquisitions

Electric air taxi developer Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is weighing an acquisition of helicopter trip provider Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

No final decision has been made, and Joby (NYSE:

