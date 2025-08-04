- VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) reportedly sees its new India factory as key to entering South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Asia Chief Executive Officer Pham Sanh Chau said, as the electric vehicle maker begins a $500 million push to crack the world's third-biggest car
EV maker VinFast sees new India plant as gateway to South Asia, Middle East, and Africa
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About VFS Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|VFS
|-
|-
|VinFast Auto Ltd.