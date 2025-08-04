Amphenol set to acquire CommScope unit in $10.5B deal - report

M&AAmphenol set to acquire CommScope unit in $10.5B deal - reportAug. 04, 2025 3:00 AM ETAmphenol Corporation (APH) Stock, COMM StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 CommentPlay(1min)Parradee Kietsirikul Amphenol (NYSE:APH) announced that it is in the final stages of an agreement to buy a CommScope’s (NASDAQ:COMM) broadband connectivity and cable unit (CCS) for a reported $10.5 billion, including debt, according to the Wall Street Journal. The transaction could Recommended For YouRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgAPHAPH--COMMCOMM--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News