UBS reaches $300 million settlement for Credit Suisse mortgage case

Aug. 04, 2025 5:42 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS) StockBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
06-09-2024 Zurich, Switzerland. Credit Suisse bank headquarters building entrance at Paradeplatz. Sunny summer day, wide angle street view

Octavian Lazar/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

UBS (NYSE:UBS) will pay $300 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve outstanding obligations related to residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that were originally under Credit Suisse when UBS (NYSE:UBS) acquired it in 2023.

This settlement specifically addresses

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About UBS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UBS--
UBS Group AG

Trending Analysis

Trending News