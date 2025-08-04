- United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) declares $23.00/share special dividend.
- Payable Aug. 19; for shareholders of record Aug. 11; ex-div Aug. 20.
- See USM Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on United States Cellular
- United States Cellular Q2 Earnings Preview: Sale Value Priced In
- U.S. Cellular And Telephone And Data Systems: Resignations At FCC Delays Closing Of T-Mobile Acquisition
- U.S. Cellular to pay billions in special dividends, change corporate name after closing T-Mobile deal
- T-Mobile terminates DEI programs in order to obtain FCC nod for pending deals
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating on United States Cellular