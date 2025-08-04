- Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) declares $1.12/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 2.45%
- Payable Sept. 30; for shareholders of record Sept. 16; ex-div Sept. 16.
- See ARES Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Ares Management Corporation
- Ares Management Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
- Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ares Management: Rapid Growth In Alternative Investments
- Ares targets record fundraising pace with over $46B YTD amid robust global demand and expanding real assets pipeline
- Ares Management stock gaps down after Q2 earnings fall short of consensus