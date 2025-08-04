- Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) declares $0.72/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 3.46%
- Payable Oct. 1; for shareholders of record Sept. 4; ex-div Sept. 4.
