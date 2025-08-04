- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) - $0.330212.
- 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.40% as of Jul. 31.
- Payable Aug 06; for shareholders of record Aug 01; ex-div Aug 01.
More on iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
- Replacing AGG With 2 ETFs That Cost At Least 8× More Can Make Sense
- SCCR May Be Better Than AGG, But It's Too Soon To Tell
- Trump to name new Fed governor and jobs data chief in coming days
- Trump's firing of labor stats head sparks 'banana republic' concerns
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating on iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF