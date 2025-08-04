iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.3302

Aug. 04, 2025 3:19 AM ETiShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About AGG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Trending Analysis

Trending News